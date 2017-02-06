Hayward: Suspicious package closes BART station
A major delay on the Bay Area Rapid Transit system's Fremont line closed the Hayward station while officers responded to a suspicious package, BART police said Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of the package at 4:42 p.m. and were calling in the Alameda County Sheriff's bomb squad to assess the package, BART police Lt.
