Hayward police release sketches of two suspects in fatal shooting last summer
Hayward police released sketches Monday of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy last August. The teen, whose name still hasn't been released by police, was shot in front of a home in the 2500 block of Muir Street at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 6 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
