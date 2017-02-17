Hayward man arrested in Novato hit-and-run death investigation
Silvestre Dilao Rejuso, 60, was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run driving. His bail was set at $50,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration at williams sausage
|14 hr
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Curious
|2
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan '17
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC