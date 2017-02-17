Hayward man arrested in Novato hit-an...

Hayward man arrested in Novato hit-and-run death investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Silvestre Dilao Rejuso, 60, was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run driving. His bail was set at $50,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigration at williams sausage 14 hr GO TRUMP 1
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Wed Curious 2
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan '17 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC