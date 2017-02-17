Hayward: Life, job skills on The Moch...

Hayward: Life, job skills on The Mocha Cafe menu

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

On the Hayward Adult School campus, tucked away down a dimly lit hall, there is a place where simple life lessons are taught. Those lessons begin around 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, when the 13 students in Glenn Parado's job transition program file into their classroom: a makeshift coffee shop called The Mocha Cafe, set up next to the Hayward Adult School bookstore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigration at williams sausage Fri GO TRUMP 1
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Wed Curious 2
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan '17 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC