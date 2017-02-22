Hayward fatal stabbing victim identified

Hayward fatal stabbing victim identified

Wong, who had addresses in Fremont and Milpitas, was found about 12:45 p.m. Feb. 7 with multiple stab wounds inside his vehicle that had crashed at Industrial Parkway SW and Addison Way. Police believe he was stabbed a short distance away, possibly near a motel, and was able to drive away before crashing.

