Hayward council approves Maple & Main...

Hayward council approves Maple & Main development

A developer seeking to construct a downtown mixed-use complex with market-rate and affordable apartments and commercial spaces has received permission to proceed. The Hayward City Council unanimously approved development plans and permits at its Feb. 7 meeting that will allow Bay Area Property Developers, of Hayward, and Klein Financial Corporation, of Palo Alto, to build 240 market-rate and affordable apartments on a 3.36-acre site bound by A Street, Main Street, McKeever Avenue and Maple Court.

