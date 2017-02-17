Hayward council approves Maple & Main development
A developer seeking to construct a downtown mixed-use complex with market-rate and affordable apartments and commercial spaces has received permission to proceed. The Hayward City Council unanimously approved development plans and permits at its Feb. 7 meeting that will allow Bay Area Property Developers, of Hayward, and Klein Financial Corporation, of Palo Alto, to build 240 market-rate and affordable apartments on a 3.36-acre site bound by A Street, Main Street, McKeever Avenue and Maple Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Fri
|GO TRUMP
|1
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan '17
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC