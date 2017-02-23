Hayward: 27-home subdivision proposed in Fairview
A group of developers seeking to resurrect dormant plans for a residential subdivision in Fairview is facing some opposition from nearby residents who fear the proposed project will compromise the neighborhood's rural character and have adverse environmental impacts. The development, now going through a mandatory environmental review, calls for construction of 27 houses, with a minimum 10,000 square feet lot size, on a 14.3-acre hillside tract off Fairview Avenue and above Lone Tree Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Tito510bay
|250
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC