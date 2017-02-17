Fremont police arrest escaped inmate ...

Fremont police arrest escaped inmate wanted in Kentucky for fraud

Friday Feb 17

An inmate who escaped from Kentucky sheriff's deputies as they were taking him to San Francisco International Airport for a flight back to Kentucky on fraud charges was arrested Thursday in Fremont, police said on Friday. At about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, New escaped from a car as he and Kentucky deputies were in stop-and-go traffic on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward.

