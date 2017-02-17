Fremont police arrest escaped inmate wanted in Kentucky for fraud

An inmate who escaped from Kentucky sheriff's deputies as they were taking him to San Francisco International Airport for a flight back to Kentucky on fraud charges was arrested Thursday in Fremont, police said on Friday. At about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, New escaped from a car as he and Kentucky deputies were in stop-and-go traffic on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward.

