CHP investigating pedestrian death on US 101

On Feb. 25 at 1:07 p.m., a 2001 Subaru Outback driven by 20 year old Guthrie Hayward was traveling northbound on US-101 at approximately 65 MPH, approaching the Redwood Drive Overcrossing. Suddenly, a male pedestrian identified as 32 year old Travis Rothwell ran from the east across US-101 directly into the path of the Subaru.

