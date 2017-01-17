Woman clings to tree for 12 hours after car plunges into raging...
Jenna Santos, 19, died last week when a car she was driving lost control in Mendocino County and landed in a creek. Her friend Natalie Griffin, 19, survived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|23 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|Jan 11
|Mishdaddy
|144
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|Jan 10
|Jesusacarlos
|47
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|Jan 7
|Webster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC