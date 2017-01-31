VIDEO: Escaped inmate on the run in H...

VIDEO: Escaped inmate on the run in Hayward

11 hrs ago

Alameda County sheriff's deputies are helping search for an inmate who escaped from out-of-state law enforcement deputies in Hayward this morning, an Alameda County sheriff's sergeant said. Local law enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area of Interstate Highway 880 and A Street in Hayward to search for the escaped inmate.

