Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Milpitas

An officer spotted an unoccupied silver 2015 Toyota Yaris at 7:57 a.m., in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn located at 485 South Main St. After checking the license plate, the officer discovered that the car was reported stolen from San Jose on Dec. 12. The officer saw three individuals approach the vehicle on surveillance video and was able to identify two of the individuals as Quang Huu Vinh Le, 38, of Hayward, and Elizabeth Joan Titsworth, 27, a transient from Walnut Creek. Le was allegedly found in possession of 11 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an altered check.

