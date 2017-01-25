Two arrested with stolen vehicle in M...

Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Milpitas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KRON 4

An officer spotted an unoccupied silver 2015 Toyota Yaris at 7:57 a.m., in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn located at 485 South Main St. After checking the license plate, the officer discovered that the car was reported stolen from San Jose on Dec. 12. The officer saw three individuals approach the vehicle on surveillance video and was able to identify two of the individuals as Quang Huu Vinh Le, 38, of Hayward, and Elizabeth Joan Titsworth, 27, a transient from Walnut Creek. Le was allegedly found in possession of 11 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an altered check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan 16 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15) Jan 12 Luis 8
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC