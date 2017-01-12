Truck crashes on I-880 off-ramp, spil...

Truck crashes on I-880 off-ramp, spills pool chemicals

Thursday Jan 12

Crews are working a hazardous material situation after a truck crashed and spilled chemicals on Interstate 880 in Hayward early Thursday morning. The accident happened at 12:57 a.m. at the Mission Boulevard off-ramp on northbound I-880, according to the California Highway Patrol.

