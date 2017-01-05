Third suspect arrested in 2015 Bloomi...

Third suspect arrested in 2015 Bloomingdale's burglary

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Joseph Daniel Sandoval was arrested Jan. 3 for the 2015 smash-and-grab burglary at Bloomingdale's. Photo courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Dec 29 Tito510bay 250
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09) Nov '16 Lana norales 17
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
complaint re. east bay times newspaper Nov '16 CJW 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,456

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC