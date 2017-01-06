The Hayward Planning Commission approved an apartment and retail project in downtown.

A mixed-use residential and retail project in downtown Hayward is one step closer to becoming a reality after obtaining one of the last city board approvals needed before construction can begin. The Hayward Planning Commission last month voted 4-1 to approve development plans and permits needed for Hayward-based Bay Area Property Developers and Klein Financial Corporation of Palo Alto to construct 240 market-rate and affordable rental apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.