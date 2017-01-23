Sunshine Photo Booth FBNS
The following person doing business as: SUNSHINE PHOTO BOOTH, 161 SIERRAWOOD AVE., HAYWARD, CA 94544, is hereby registered by the following owner : Michael Chand, 161 Sierrawood Ave., Hayward, CA 94544. This business is conducted by a Limited liability company.
