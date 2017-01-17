Sugar Bowl Bakery apple fritters

Product Snapshot : Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward, CA, famous for its Madeleines, bite sized brownies and 600-layer buttery Petite Palmiers, announced the launch of its all-natural Apple Fritters at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. The new addition to the bakery's offerings brings an all-natural version of an American classic to the market.

