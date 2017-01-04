Storm soaks Bay Area with impressive rainfall totals
A person walks along Watkins Street as a light shower of rain falls in Hayward, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The first of three powerful storms is soaking the Bay Area on Wednesday, causing issues to the morning commute and delivering some impressive rainfall totals, including more than 6 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
