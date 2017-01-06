San Francisco transient arrested for San Leandro kidnapping, sexual assault
A San Francisco transient has been taken into custody for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in San Leandro, according to San Leandro police. Lt. Robert McManus of San Leandro PD says Meini will appear for an arraignment today at 2:00 p.m. in the Alameda County Superior Court in Hayward.
Read more at KRON 4.
