Retired Hayward police sergeant testifies he's innocent of scamming mentally ill woman
As an officer for the Hayward Police Department for nearly 30 years, retired police Sgt. Michael Beal has testified in more than 100 criminal trials, but Tuesday he took the witness stand for himself against nine felony counts of grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|Jan 11
|Mishdaddy
|144
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|Jan 10
|Jesusacarlos
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC