Plasmatreat Hosts Open House and Surface Techdays Conference
Plasmatreat USA, Inc. is hosting an Open House/Surface TechDays event at their new R&D/Laboratory facility Hayward, CA. The completely remodeled building features the latest in atmospheric and low pressure plasma technology for manufacturing applications in automotive, medical, electronics, and aerospace markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC