Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office

Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house there Saturday morning. Located on Castro Valley Boulevard, Swalwell's new office consolidates operations previously split between his prior offices in Hayward and at 5075 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton a move the third-term congressman says will save taxpayers' money and make his district operations more efficient.

