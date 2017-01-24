Oakley: Lease of city building to Buon Appetito restaurant approved

Diners facing the loss of one Italian restaurant in town will soon have another to take its place, after the City Council voted Tuesday to lease a city-owned building to the proprietor of a small Bay Area chain of Italian restaurants. The decision to lease the building at 3070 Main St. to Martin Oviedo, who will establish an Oakley location of his successful Buon Appetito restaurant , came after Oveido's proposal was chosen over two other restaurant proposals.

