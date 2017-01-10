Oakley: City-owned building to be hom...

Oakley: City-owned building to be home of new restaurant

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The City Council voted to tentatively go forward with plans for leasing the building that currently houses Carpaccio Ristorante to newcomer Buon Appetito, but has kept the door open for competitors. The vote Tuesday to accept the deed of Carpaccio Ristorante in lieu of foreclosure on $1.9 million in unpaid debt passed unanimously.

