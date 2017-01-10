Oakley: City-owned building to be home of new restaurant
The City Council voted to tentatively go forward with plans for leasing the building that currently houses Carpaccio Ristorante to newcomer Buon Appetito, but has kept the door open for competitors. The vote Tuesday to accept the deed of Carpaccio Ristorante in lieu of foreclosure on $1.9 million in unpaid debt passed unanimously.
