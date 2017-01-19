North Hayward warming center up and r...

North Hayward warming center up and running

When heavy rains fall and temperatures drop below 40 degrees, safe places to sleep and keep warm in can be hard to come by for those who are homeless or have no stable home. It is a need that the North Hayward Warming Center at the Salvation Army headquarters on A Street is seeking to fill for the rest of the winter season.

