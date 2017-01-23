Man shot dead in drive-by near Hayward

A man was shot to death in a drive-by in Hayward, believed to be the first homicide of 2017 for the sheriff's department, police said. A man was shot to death in a drive-by in Hayward, believed to be the first homicide of 2017 for the sheriff's department, police said.

