Letter writer argues it is duty to stand up to false claims
Does the East Bay Times get so few letters that the paper has to print those with outright lies? Example: "Our Constitution has been saved by voters," Jan. 3: In fact, Trump has no sense of the U.S. Constitution, its core values or the Bill of Rights, which guarantee freedom of the press and freedom of religion, among other things he despises. . Respect for our Constitution will be lost with a Trump presidency.
