Highway 880 lanes reopen after collision
All lanes have reopened in the northbound direction on Interstate Highway 880 at Whipple Road in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound lanes were closed and diverted off to Whipple Road and a Sig-alert was issued.
