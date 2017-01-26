Hayward schools' performing arts center heads to drawing board
It may be several years before musical and theater performances are held at a new, multimillion-dollar performing arts center, but Hayward school district administrators and residents may get a better idea of what it will look like within a year as designs are drawn up for the facility. School district trustees voted 4-0 on Jan. 11 to approve a nearly $2.3 million contract with architecture firm Hibser Yamauchi, of Oakland, to design the estimated 30,120-square-foot performing arts center on the Mt.
