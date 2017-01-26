Hayward schools' performing arts cent...

Hayward schools' performing arts center heads to drawing board

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

It may be several years before musical and theater performances are held at a new, multimillion-dollar performing arts center, but Hayward school district administrators and residents may get a better idea of what it will look like within a year as designs are drawn up for the facility. School district trustees voted 4-0 on Jan. 11 to approve a nearly $2.3 million contract with architecture firm Hibser Yamauchi, of Oakland, to design the estimated 30,120-square-foot performing arts center on the Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan 16 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15) Jan 12 Luis 8
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC