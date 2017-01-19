Hayward pays tribute to Martin Luther...

Hayward pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

When racial segregation barriers were still being broken down in the South, Dr. Ann Chappell and her best friend made a plan to defy the norm. Both women were poised to graduate from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, but there was one noticeable difference back then in 1967: Chappell was white and her best friend was the first African-American woman to graduate from the college.

