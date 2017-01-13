Hayward Area Historical Society exhibit examines black history in Fairview
When Mary Glenn and her husband, Jack, moved to Fairview from Oakland in 1966 after he returned from the Vietnam War, the couple sought a somewhat rural place where they could raise their six children. "It was an open area, where they had chicken, sheep and horses," Mary Glenn recalled in an interview at the Hayward Area Historical Society in downtown Hayward.
