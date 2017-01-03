Fremont burglars escape police after highway pursuit

A daytime burglary quickly resulted in a multi-city highway chase last week after residents returned to find their home being pilfered, according to Fremont police. At 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 28, police say they sent officers to a home near the intersection of Paseo Padre Parkway and Durham Road close to the Cameron Hills neighborhood to check out a report of a burglary.

