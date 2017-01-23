Emergency crews work to recover two bodies submerged after weekend California storms
Authorities launched separate recovery efforts Monday in Northern and Southern California for the bodies of two people who were swept away by fast-moving water during the weekend's intense rains. In Castro Valley, authorities were searching for the body of a woman whose vehicle skidded off a highway north of Hayward on Saturday and plunged into a swollen creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC