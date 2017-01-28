Dublin: 28th annual Ilene Misheloff w...

Dublin: 28th annual Ilene Misheloff walk set for Monday

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Contra Costa Times

If she were home, Ilene Misheloff soon would be celebrating her 42nd birthday, and people would be gathering to join her. Instead, there will be a gathering of another kind on Monday, the 28th annual candlelight vigil and walk to remember Misheloff, and to keep her name in the public consciousness.

