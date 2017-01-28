Dublin: 28th annual Ilene Misheloff walk set for Monday
If she were home, Ilene Misheloff soon would be celebrating her 42nd birthday, and people would be gathering to join her. Instead, there will be a gathering of another kind on Monday, the 28th annual candlelight vigil and walk to remember Misheloff, and to keep her name in the public consciousness.
