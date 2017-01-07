Douglas Morrisson Theatre to Show Wor...

Douglas Morrisson Theatre to Show World Premiere of Charley's Aunt '66

Saturday Jan 7

The Douglas Morris son Theatre 2016-2017 37th Season continues with the World Premiere of a wonderfully silly farce: CHARLEY'S AUNT '66, freely adapted by Scott Munson from Bran Don Thomas ' classicCharley's Aunt. CHARLEY'S AUNT '66 will have 15 performances, including one preview, February 9 through March 5, 2017, at the Douglas Morris son Theatre, 22311 N. Third St. in Hayward, CA.

Comments made yesterday: 35,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,428

