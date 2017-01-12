CH2M appoints senior vice president a...

CH2M appoints senior vice president and global practices director for private sector

CH2M has appointed M. Dale Sands as Senior Vice President and Global Practice Director for its Private Client Sector business. Sands provides overall leadership for engineering and environmental services including industrial water, advanced facility, ports and terminals, infrastructure design, site planning and permitting, remediation and revitalization, environmental health & safety, process engineering, and sustainability/climate adaptation.

