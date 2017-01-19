Architect Gehry, painter Hockney visit East Palo Alto school
Artist David Hockney talks to students about art at the Costa-o School & the San Francisco 49ers Academy in Esat Palo Alto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 during a celebration of Costano's participation in the Turnaround Arts program, a White House initiative to use arts to jumpstart achievement in struggling schools. Artist David Hockney, who has "adopted" Costano through this program, taught students how to do art on an iPad, and encouraged students to participate in art.
