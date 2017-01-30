Alecto Healthcare Operates Hospitals in W.Va., Texas, California
Alecto Healthcare Services, based in Irvine, Calif., purchased Fairmont General Hospital in September 2014 and renamed the facility as Fairmont Regional Medical Center. It is a 207 bed for-profit hospital in Fairmont.
