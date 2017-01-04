Alameda: Environmentalist Siden retires from East Bay parks board
Doug Siden, whose name is synonymous among Alameda residents with the East Bay Regional Park District, has retired from its board after serving nearly a quarter-century. But that doesn't mean Siden will no longer be working on behalf of the 120,000-acre district, the largest regional park system in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|6 hr
|Webster
|1
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Tito510bay
|250
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Lana norales
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC