The Ultimate Guide to the Best New Year's Eve Bashes in L.A.
Yep, it's been a friggin' tough year. Sitting on the couch might have been preferable in years past to the amateurism and overcrowding of Dec. 31 events, but right now, we need to connect in the flesh - not on Facebook or in front of the tube, but on dance floors, in the streets, at dinner tables and on bar stools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|Nov 27
|Lana norales
|17
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov 27
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov 26
|CJW
|1
|9 males, including lawyer arrested for exploiti...
|Nov 23
|openmind693
|1
|Volunteer banned from Mt. Diablo school campuse...
|Nov 23
|Rbalovich
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|TheGuy
|248
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC