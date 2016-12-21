Suspects IDd in Christmas Eve slaying at Hayward Target

Tyrone Griffin, a 36-year-old Hayward resident, was stabbed to death in a Target store in Hayward when he was out shopping for a last minute gift on Christmas Eve, his family said. Tyrone Griffin, a 36-year-old Hayward resident, was stabbed to death in a Target store in Hayward when he was out shopping for a last minute gift on Christmas Eve, his family said.

