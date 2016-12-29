New year brings in new laws: DMV high...

New year brings in new laws: DMV highlights rules on cellphones, heightened consumer protections

19 hrs ago

With the new year comes new rules for California drivers, those buying or selling cars and anyone used to using their cellphone while behind the wheel. The Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol are urging motorists to learn about an array of new regulations that could have an impact on how people drive starting in 2017.

Hayward, CA

