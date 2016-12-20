Nestled in a lovely spot of Hayward parkland surrounded by eucalyptus trees and a meandering San Lorenzo Creek resides one of the Bay Areas most beautiful and unique regional theaters. As part of a complex housing a vibrant senior center and Japanese Garden, the 229-seat Douglas Morrisson Theatre is owned and operated by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District and has become a valuable resource for the entire Bay Area theater community.

