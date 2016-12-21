Hayward, San Jose police make arrests in homicides
Separate homicide cases in Hayward and San Jose were solved this week when police in the two Bay Area cities arrested four suspects, officials said. In the Hayward slaying, 42-year-old Jason Villegas was stabbed to death Aug. 14. In San Jose the victim was Gustavo Pinal, 33, shot Nov. 13. Police in both cities made two arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|Nov 27
|Lana norales
|17
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov 27
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov '16
|CJW
|1
|9 males, including lawyer arrested for exploiti...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC