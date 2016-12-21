Hayward, San Jose police make arrests in homicides

Separate homicide cases in Hayward and San Jose were solved this week when police in the two Bay Area cities arrested four suspects, officials said. In the Hayward slaying, 42-year-old Jason Villegas was stabbed to death Aug. 14. In San Jose the victim was Gustavo Pinal, 33, shot Nov. 13. Police in both cities made two arrests.

