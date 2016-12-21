Hayward Police Interrupt Burglary, Pursue Stolen U-Haul
One suspect is in custody and two others are at large after police interrupted a burglary at a motorcycle dealership in Hayward and then chased a stolen U-Haul truck to Oakland early Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said. Officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at East Bay Motorsports at 21756 Foothill Blvd., Hayward police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Lana norales
|17
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov '16
|CJW
|1
|9 males, including lawyer arrested for exploiti...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC