Hayward man fatally stabbed in Target store in front of son on Christmas Eve, family says

A father shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve at a Hayward Target store was stabbed in front of his young son, a family member said Tuesday. The victim, identified by the mother of his four children as Tyrone Griffin Jr., 36, of Hayward, reportedly had a confrontation with two suspects inside a Target store at 2499 Whipple Road shortly before the stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.