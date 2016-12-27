Hayward man fatally stabbed in Target...

Hayward man fatally stabbed in Target store in front of son on Christmas Eve, family says

21 hrs ago

A father shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve at a Hayward Target store was stabbed in front of his young son, a family member said Tuesday. The victim, identified by the mother of his four children as Tyrone Griffin Jr., 36, of Hayward, reportedly had a confrontation with two suspects inside a Target store at 2499 Whipple Road shortly before the stabbing.

