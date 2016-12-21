Hayward man, 83, dies in crash near M...

Hayward man, 83, dies in crash near Mendota

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

An 83-year-old Hayward man died Tuesday after his car collided with one driving in front of him on Interstate 5 near Mendota, the California Highway Patrol said. The man, whose name was not release pending notification of his family, was driving behind three other cars on Interstate 5 just south of Shields Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Sun mnthind 1
News Young and talented Sun Guess 1
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09) Nov 27 Lana norales 17
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov 27 Lisa Stevenson 1
complaint re. east bay times newspaper Nov '16 CJW 1
9 males, including lawyer arrested for exploiti... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC