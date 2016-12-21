Hayward: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Hayward: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Wednesday Dec 21

The robbery happened around 9:34 a.m. on Dec. 15 at the Bay Cities Credit Union at 22777 Main Street, according to Hayward police. The suspect passed a demand note to a teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

