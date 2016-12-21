Hayward: Bank robbery suspect arrested
The robbery happened around 9:34 a.m. on Dec. 15 at the Bay Cities Credit Union at 22777 Main Street, according to Hayward police. The suspect passed a demand note to a teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|19 hr
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|21 hr
|Guess
|1
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|Nov 27
|Lana norales
|17
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov 27
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov 26
|CJW
|1
|9 males, including lawyer arrested for exploiti...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC