Fremont: Teacher pleads not guilty of having sex with underage student

A former Washington High School physical education teacher accused of having sex with an underage student in the summer pleaded not guilty Monday to all seven charges she is facing. The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Corine "Cory" Audiat, 32, with six felony sex crimes, including contacting a minor for sex, unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, and sending harmful material to a minor with sexual intent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.