Five Hayward fire stations to get upgrades
Five neighborhood fire stations throughout the city will be getting a wide range of upgrades within the next three months as part of a $10.5 million plan to improve the aging facilities. That 2014 plan for all five stations, several of which were built in the 1950s, includes seismic retrofits to reduce potential earthquake damage, along with energy-efficient and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant upgrades.
